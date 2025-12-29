Check-posts on high alert

December 29, 2025

Kerala, Madikeri, Mysuru, Hassan routes under Police scanner

Mysore/Mysuru: The Police are tracking down the accused and have launched operations based on images of the suspects obtained from CCTV footage.

Each team, headed by an Inspector and comprising five personnel, is working independently to trace the culprits. CCTV footage has clearly captured the faces of the accused and efforts are underway to establish their identities and whereabouts.

Police have also placed all 18 check-posts across Mysuru district on high alert. Investigators suspect that the gang may have escaped towards Kerala after the robbery.

The probe team is also examining the possible involvement of the showroom staff, amid doubts that the crime may have been executed with the help of persons familiar with the establishment.

Witnesses told the Police that the five accused spoke in Hindi. They arrived on motorcycles without number plates, each carrying pistols, stormed into the showroom, looted gold ornaments within minutes, fired shots in the air and fled.

The gang was last seen heading towards Madikeri Road via the Hunsur bypass road. Since the showroom owners are of Kerala origin, the Police believe the accused may have fled in that direction.

Accordingly, one team has moved towards Kerala, another towards Madikeri, a third is conducting searches in and around Mysuru, a fourth has been deployed towards Hassan, while a fifth team is focusing on operations in and around Hunsur.