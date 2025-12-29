Hawkers evicted: Shops outside Mysore Palace Varaha Gate cleared

December 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the helium cylinder blast outside Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace on Thursday night that claimed three lives and subsequent public outcry over security lapses, the city Police yesterday cleared petty shops and evicted roadside vendors near Varaha Gate of the Palace, opposite the Gun House.

A commando platoon has been stationed near Varaha Gate with strict instructions not to allow any vendor to set up stalls or conduct business in the Palace vicinity.

Several petty shops selling tea, juice and eatables, along with roadside hawkers dealing in stuffed toys, handicrafts, belts and clothes, had mushroomed near Varaha Gate, hampering the smooth movement of tourists entering and exiting the Palace.

Evicted but resurfaced

Although the Police had evicted these vendors a few months ago, they had resurfaced at the same spot, conducting business during the day and covering their goods at night at the same locations.

Following the cylinder blast, a debate erupted over security at the world-famous Mysore Palace, which attracts lakhs of visitors every day. Taking the issue seriously, the city Police, as a precautionary measure, cleared around 50 to 60 petty shops and roadside vendors on Friday.

In addition, pani puri, churmuri and other evening food carts operating around the Palace premises were also removed.

Susceptible to fire

Meanwhile, tourists and members of the public have urged the Police not to succumb to pressure and to ensure strict security cover around Palace.

They have also appealed authorities concerned to clear footpath encroachments along Sayyaji Rao Road. One tourist said that vendors on Sayyaji Rao Road footpath have encroached most of the space, leaving barely enough room for pedestrians to walk, and often pick arguments if passers-by brush against the displayed items.

They also pointed out that most of the clothes sold on the footpath are synthetic and highly inflammable. In the event of a fire, the lack of space could hamper evacuation and even trigger a stampede.

The tourists and public have urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and other authorities to act swiftly.

Abandoned two-wheelers near Varaha Gate

Public concern has also been raised over a motorcycle and a scooter abandoned in the parking lot near Varaha Gate, both of which have been lying unattended for several months.

While the motorcycle has been dumped near the compound’s iron grills, the scooter has been left in the middle of the parking area. With no details available about the owners, the public has urged the Police to take immediate action.