President Murmu takes dived sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer

December 29, 2025

Karwar: President Droupadi Murmu undertook her maiden submarine sortie aboard INS Vaghsheer, a state-of-the-art Kalvari-class submarine here yesterday.

Accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, she embarked on the submarine at Karwar Naval Harbour.

During over 2-hour-long sortie, she interacted with submarine crew and witnessed operational demonstrations. Murmu became the second President to take sortie in a Submarine after President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who embarked similar sortie aboard INS Sindhurakshak in 2006. Earlier in Nov. 2024, President Murmu had witnessed an Operational Demonstration by the Indian Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Later in the visitor’s book, the President wrote, “It was indeed a very special experience for me to sail, dive and spend time with our sailors and officers onboard INS Vaghsheer. The multiple successful firings and challenging operations carried out by INS Vaghsheer demonstrate the crew’s exceptional preparedness and dedication, in accordance with its motto ‘Veerta Varchasva Vijaya’. Witnessing the discipline, confidence and enthusiasm of Vaghsheer crew assures me that our submarines and Indian Navy are combat-ready against any threat and under all circumstances.”

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and last submarine in Scorpene-class, was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 15 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75, is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world. Built for both long-range patrols and covert underwater operations, the submarine is powered by four powerful MTU diesel engines and a strong 360-cell battery system.

Measuring about 221 feet in length, with a beam of 20 feet and a height of 40 feet, the submarine has been designed to balance compactness with combat efficiency. The submarine, crewed by eight officers and 35 sailors, is equipped with an advanced anti-torpedo defence system to enhance survivability during combat situations.