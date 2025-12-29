Vaikunta Ekadashi at city temples tomorrow

December 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: ISKCON Mysuru at Jayanagar will be celebrating Vaikunta Ekadashi on Tuesday (Dec.30) with great devotion and spiritual fervour.

A Vaikunta Dwara will be specially erected at the main entrance of the temple. Devotees will be blessed with the opportunity of Vaikunta Dwara Pravesha from 7.30 am to 10 pm, continuously without any closure.

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate and seek the divine blessings of Their Lordships Sri Krishna and Balarama.

As part of the festival, Sangeeta Seva will be offered throughout the day. Several devoted vocalists and instrumental artistes will render melodious kirtans and bhajans, glorifying the Holy Names — Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare — for the pleasure of the Lord and spiritual upliftment of all attendees.

According to Vedic scriptures and teachings of great acharyas, the material world is filled with kunta — misery —where every living being is bound by birth, disease, old age, and death.

However, the human form of life is a rare opportunity to transcend these miseries and attain the eternal spiritual abode known as Vaikunta, the realm free from all suffering. The Supreme Lord mercifully invites all conditioned souls to return to this eternal abode through devotional service.

The Padma Purana states that anyone who passes through the Vaikunta Dwara on the sacred day of Vaikunta Ekadashi with faith and devotion is blessed with the attainment of Vaikunta.

All devotees may participate and receive the boundless mercy of the Lord, according to a press release from Karunyasagar Das, Vice-President, ISKCON Mysuru.

Vontikoppal Temple

As part of Vaikunta Ekadashi, Vaikunta Dwara Darshana and Prasada distribution have been arranged at Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple (Vontikoppal Temple) in V.V. Mohalla from 4.30 am to 11 pm. Suprabhata will be at 4.30 am followed by Vaikunta Dwara Pravesha-Naivedya-Mahamangalarati-Teertha Prasada Viniyoga at 5.30 am.

Ganapathy Ashram

Sri Datta Venkateshwara Temple at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road will be celebrating Vaikunta Ekadashi on Dec.30 (Tuesday).

Arrangements are made to open Uttara Dwara for darshan. To facilitate the devotees, the temple will be kept open from 5.30 am to 2.30 pm and 3 pm to 9 pm on that day.

The entrance for the devotees coming to the temple will be from the main gate of the Ashram.