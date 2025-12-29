December 29, 2025

Maharashtra Anti Narcotic Task Force raids drug manufacturing unit in Bengaluru; Contraband worth Rs. 55.88 crore seized, 3 arrested

Bengaluru: In a major breakthrough the Maharashtra Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) busted three mephedrone manufacturing units at Spandana Layout Colony, N.G. Gollahalli in Kothanur and Yarappanahalli here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Maharashtra Police seized contraband worth Rs. 55.88 crore, machinery, chemicals from manufacturing units which were operating in the guise of event management and warehouse companies. The Police have suspected that the drugs were being supplied to various parts of the country from these three units.

The Police arrested Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi, both from Rajasthan, and Prashanth Yallappa Patil of Belagavi, who are said to have confessed to be involved in manufacturing synthetic drug at these unites. The Police are in search of another accused, who is said to be the kingpin behind the network.

The racket was uncovered following an investigation linked to a drug haul in Mumbai on Dec. 21 during which the Police had seized drugs worth Rs. 1.5 crore and arrested a person identified as Abdul Khadir Sheikh.

During the interrogation, Abdul is said to have provided information about drugs manufacturing units in Bengaluru. Based on which Maharashtra Police conducted searches in Bengaluru which led to the arrest of Prashanth Yellappa Patil.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar claimed that the drug seizure in Bengaluru was a joint operation carried out with Maharashtra ANTF.

When asked about Maharashtra Police’s claim that the raids were carried out on their own, Dr. Parameshwar said that the operation was carried out in cooperation with the Karnataka Police based on the inputs provided by Maharashtra Police.

Second Operation

This is the second instance of Maharashtra Police busting a drug unit in Karnataka. On July 26 this year, a similar factory was unearthed at Belavatta in Mysuru, where the Maharashtra Police seized 187.97-kg of mephedrone worth Rs. 381.96 crore and arrested four persons.