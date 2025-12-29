Two tigers captured in same spot in 48 hours

December 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A pair of tigers, which were creating havoc by raiding villagers in forest borders and killing livestock, have been captured at the same spot in a gap of within 48 hours.

Villagers of Agasanahundi, Siddapura, Kallati, G.M. Halli and Metikuppe among other villages bordering Metikuppe Range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H.D. Kote taluk were witnessing the two tigers killing livestock since three to four months.

About 15 days ago, the tigers used to raid cowsheds and kill the livestock following which the Forest Department officials and staff took the issue seriously and were successful in capturing the two tigers within 48 hours.

Forest staff with the female tiger captured on Sunday.

On Friday, the villagers of Agasanahundi had staged a protest after a tiger killed a cow. The Forest staff, along with Veterinarian Dr. H. Ramesh, who rushed to the spot, stationed the Forest Department vehicle in front of the carcass, covered the vehicle with green leaves and laid in wait for the tiger to arrive.

Their wait bore fruit when the tiger, aged about six years, came to the spot to devour the carcass. When the Forest staff were ready to fire the tranquilliser dart, the tiger, sensing danger, fled from the spot and the Forest staff, deployed a thermal drone which helped them in tracking the tiger’s hideout.

Soon, domesticated elephants Mahendra, Bhima and Srikanta were summoned to the spot and combing operation was started. After spotting the tiger with the help of the thermal drone, the Forest staff and the three elephants surrounded the tiger from all sides.

Dr. Ramesh, who was atop elephant Mahendra, fired a tranquilliser dart on the tiger which was hiding among the bushes.

After a few minutes, when the tiger was rendered unconscious, it was secured in a net and shifted to a cage, where the Veterinarian examined the tiger and was later shifted to a safe place.

Yesterday morning, a female tiger, aged about 11 years, which walked into the ‘Walk through cage’ to consume the carcass of the cow, was trapped. It is said that the Forest staff had information about the presence of another tiger in the same region where the first tiger was captured.

Veterinarian Dr. Paramesh and team, who arrived at the spot, tranquillised the tigress and examined it during which he noticed that four teeth were missing which had resulted in the tigress losing its ability to hunt and hence it was raiding villages and killing livestock.

It is learnt that the tiger, which was captured on Friday, was earlier spotted in Anechowkur and Antharasanthe Ranges and since two years, it had made Metikuppe Range as its territory. But the tigress is from Metikuppe Range and had lost its ability to hunt in the forest.

Metikuppe Division Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Madhu Devaiah, Metikuppe Range Forest Officer (RFO) Rashmi, Veterinarian Dr. Ramesh, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Ranjan and others conducted the operation all night and successfully captured the tiger.