‘Cheer4India’ Selfie Point set up at City Railway Station

July 2, 2021

Photos of some selected players supplied to media irks many SWR sportspersons

Mysore/Mysuru: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that every player taking part in the Tokyo Olympics this year must be encouraged, the Indian Railways has launched a ‘Cheer4India’ campaign for all Olympic-bound Indian athletes. As part of the campaign, a Selfie Point has been set up at Mysuru City Railway Station.

However, the ‘Selfie Point’ photo at City Railway Station supplied to the media by South Western Railway (SWR) authorities has irked a section of sportspersons who have made national and international fame. Expressing their displeasure near the Selfie Point this morning, they alleged that genuine achievers have been ignored.

Through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, monthly radio programme, Modi said last Sunday, “Every player taking part in the Tokyo Olympics this year has struggled to get where they are today. They are not just going there for themselves but for the nation. These players will have to bring laurels to the nation and also win people’s hearts,” he had said.

“And this is why my countrymen, I advise you not to pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly. We should support them with an open mind and encourage them. You can wish them on social media with #Cheer4India,” Modi had said.

International and National athletes representing Railways seen cheering for India (from left) T.U. Anil (National athlete), Mahesh (National volleyball player), Hani (International volleyball player), Harish (National volleyball player) and Mayur Subbaiah (International Hockey player).

The games will begin in Tokyo from July 23 and as part of the ‘Cheer4India’ campaign, Railways have set Olympic Selfie Points in various Railway Stations for people to show their support. Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal has urged rail users to click selfies and share them widely to encourage athletes.

However, the Selfie Point photo supplied to the media by the SWR Mysuru Division was objected to by athletes who have brought laurels to the Railways. “We are sad that our efforts have not been recognised by the Mysuru Division. We are not against any athletes but by only taking their photos, the authorities have ignored our achievements,” Somashekar, Railway Commercial Superintendent, told Star of Mysore.

Somashekar is a South Asian Games silver medallist and holds the record as the ‘fastest man’ in Railways. He is the Vice-President of Karnataka Athletics Association and also President of Mysuru Unit of Karnataka Athletics Association.

“There are hundreds of sportspersons in the Railways and none of them have been informed about the Selfie Point. For instance there is Zareena, an International-level basketball player whose team has won the Inter Railways Basketball Championship and has brought laurels to the South Western Railways,” he said.

“If at all sportspersons in Railways have to be encouraged, all the stellar achievers must be called in to take selfies at the Selfie Point and the same photo must be supplied to the media,” he said. Somashekar added that he is not against any sportsperson. “The only thing is that genuine achievers have to be recognised,” he said.