Chennai-Mysuru Superfast to be run as ordinary express train from Jan. 3

December 13, 2024

Chennai: Starting Jan. 3, the Chennai-Mysuru Intercity Express will be reclassified from a Superfast to an ordinary express train, following a decision by the South Western Railway (SWR) and approval from the Railway Board.

The move comes after an increase in stoppages over the years reduced the train’s average speed below the 55 kmph benchmark for superfast status.

The downgrade is part of a broader Railway initiative to reclassify trains unable to maintain the required average speed. Additional stoppages, introduced in response to demands from passengers, MPs, MLAs and traders’ associations, have contributed to the speed reduction.

With the downgrade, fares will be reduced for passengers. Second-sitting fares will drop by Rs. 15 and chair car fares by Rs. 45. Season ticket prices for passengers in districts like Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet will also be reduced by Rs. 150 compared to superfast season tickets. The train will be renumbered from 12609/12610 to 16551/16552. It departs from Chennai Central at 1.35 pm, reaches Bengaluru at 7.55 pm, and arrives in Mysuru at 10.50 pm, covering 497 km with 23 stoppages.

The train’s journey time of 9 hours and 15 minutes gives it an average speed of 54 kmph. Originally operating between Chennai and Bengaluru, the train was extended to Mysuru in January 2019. Officials noted that four additional trains operated by Southern Railway will undergo similar downgrades in January, benefiting passengers with reduced fares.