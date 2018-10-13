Chief Minister inaugurates ‘Yuva Dasara’

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy inaugurated ‘Yuva Dasara,’ one of the main attractions of Dasara festivities, in presence of large gathering of youths at Maharaja’s College Grounds last evening. Yuva Dasara will be held till Oct.17 to entertain the youths in particular.

Inaugurating the celebrations by lighting the lamp, the CM greeted the people for Dasara celebrations after seeking the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of the city, for welfare and progress of the people. Infosys Foundation Chief Sudha Murty, District Minister G.T. Devegowda, State Legislative Council Speaker Basavaraj Horatti, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Agriculture Minister N.H. Shivashankar Reddy, Gundlupet BJP MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr A. Subramanyeswara Rao, SP Amith Singh and others were present during the inauguration.

Vijay Prakash steals the show

Mysurean, Playback singer and music composer Vijay Prakash, who began with the song ‘Gombe Heluthaithe’ of Rajakumara movie, entertained the audience for almost two-and-a-half hours by his melodious voice. Youths enjoyed the musical extravaganza by whistling, dancing, humming and clapping their hands.

Vijay Prakash captured the audience with Kirik Party movie song ‘Belageddu Yaara Mukhava Naanu Nodide,’ Ayogya’s ‘Yenammi, Yenammi,’ Kotigobba-2’s ‘Salutthillave, Salutthillave’ and Chowka’s ‘Alladsu, Alladsu.’ He also sung Kannada tele-serial ‘Magalu Janaki’s title track ‘Oora Serabahude, Neenu Daari Mugiyade’ written by noted Kannada poet Dr. H.S. Venkateshwaramurthy.

Earlier, CM Kumaraswamy became emotional when Vijay Prakash along with his co-singer presented C.S. Ashwath’s hit ‘Olithu Madu Manusha, Neenu Irodu Mooru Divasa.’

Dance by film stars

Dance performances by actors Ragini Dwivedi and Shanvi Srivastava mesmerised youths. Ragini entered the stage with her dance moves beginning with ‘Tara Tara Hidiside Manasige Neenu’ song. Shanvi too enchanted the gathering with her performance to many popular songs. The laser light dance show enraptured the audience and it was a special experience for the people present. The participants clicked pictures from their mobile phone as they were thrilled by the laser light dance.

Student performance

The students of University of Mysore Fine Arts College and Mangaluru Boys Zone performed ‘Shivathandava’ Dance before the inaugural function. The celebrations which were scheduled at 6.30 pm delayed for two hours testing the patience the audience.

The CM and other guests arrived on a special bus and inaugurated the programme after seeing some dance and laser light dance. The technical failure of the big LED screens put up for the benefit of visitors to view the show dampened the excitement of the visitors.