Raitha Dasara: Folk troupes, bullock carts, ‘Banduru’ sheep breed steal the show

Mysuru: – A grand colourful procession of farmers on their decorated bullock carts accompanied by half-a-dozen ‘Banduru Kuri’ sheep breed, folk troupes and tableaux marked the inauguration of Raitha Dasara here yesterday.

Agriculture Minister N.H. Shivashankar Reddy inaugurated the celebrations by beating ‘Nagari’ and flagged off the procession after offering ‘pushparchane’ to Nandi Dwaja at Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in front of the Mysore Palace. Later, Minister Shivashankar Reddy accompanied by District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, rode the bullock carts from Kote Anjaneyswamy temple to K.R. Circle.

The procession resembled a mini Jumboo Savari including folk troupes like Puja Kunitha, Veeraghase, Kamsale, Kolata, Garudi Gombe, Keelukudure, Dollu Kunitha, Hulivesha, Palegara Kunitha, Maragalu Kunitha and other artistes. Hundreds of women carrying Poorna Kumbhas, most of them members of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRP) and farmers attired in traditional dress, wielding the whips, walked through the procession route.

The procession passed through K.R. Circle, Devaraja Urs Road and culminated at J.K. Grounds, the venue of Raitha Dasara where events will be held till Oct.15. The main attraction of the procession was the Banduru Kuri and 8 bullock carts.

The other highlights of this year procession are the display of tableaux by Agriculture and its allied Departments to showcase their achievements and schemes for the benefit of farmers.

The Sericulture Department tableau educated the farmers about the importance of silkworm rearing and cocoon production which is a must for production of silk clothes and materials.

ZP’s Social Forestry Department too displayed tableau stressing farmers to grow trees and develop grooves in their villages as such measures would protection of environment.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Department apprised the farmers to rear cows, sheep and goats, take up poultry and dairy farming to get enhance alternative income.

The Agriculture Department model provided info on subsidies, schemes and various projects implemented by Government of Karnataka for farmers. Horticulture Department too projected its schemes and programmes.

Over 1,000 farmers from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and other districts, farmer leaders, Ryot Friendly Association members participated in the procession. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and Zilla Panchayat CEO R. Jyothi too were present.

The Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee has organised an exhibition at J.K. Grounds where latest machinery used in agriculture, fertilisers, pesticides, naturally grown produces and other items have been kept on display for the benefit of farmers.