Preparations at Dasara Exhibition Grounds begin

Plans to open expo along with the inauguration of Dasara festivities

Mysuru: There was a time when Dasara Exhibition would be actually ready when the Dasara celebrations began. Over the years, this practice stopped and now it is always a few days after the Dasara commences that the exhibition opens, in spite of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) in place.

Every year when the visitors come from different parts of the country to witness the Dasara spectacle, they were returning disappointed seeing the empty stalls at the Exhibition Grounds opposite the east side of the Mysore Palace.

However, hopefully it will be a thing of the past as steps are being taken to see that the exhibition opens along with the commencement of Dasara.

The Chief Secretary of the State Government has issued a circular one month back directing all the Government Departments, Boards and Corporations and Zilla Panchayats to compulsorily participate in this year’s exhibition. Similarly, letters have gone from the KEA to all the Government Departments to be fully ready for the opening.

This year steps have been taken to see that all the stalls are ready during the inauguration of the exhibition, said KEA Chief Executive Officer N.M. Shashikumar.

“This year a master plan has been created to take the exhibition to international standards and attract the tourists. The tender amount which was Rs.6.66 crore has been raised to Rs.6.99 crore this year. A global tender has been called for and the whole process will be ready in another 20 days. Contractors will be entrusted with the responsibility of ticketing, parking and stalls,” he said.

Last year there were 59 Government stalls, while this year already 21 Departments have been provided space. 140 stalls which were more than 30 years old have been demolished and in their place, 143 spacious stalls have been built at a cost of Rs.2 crore. Out of this, seven stalls will be handed over to Government Departments and the remaining 136 stalls the contractors will get, he said.

Every year lakhs of visitors visit the exhibition.

Toilets have been put up in five places and drinking water arrangements have been made. This year, a special illumination has also been planned, said Shivakumar.