Chief Minister to offer bagina to Kabini, KRS on Nov. 2

October 31, 2021

Srirangapatna: With both the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district and Kabini Reservoir in H.D. Kote taluk filling to the brim, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will offer the customary bagina to River Cauvery at KRS and to River Kabini on Nov. 2, Tuesday.

The date has been confirmed by the CM’s Office and the communiqué stated that Basavaraj Bommai will leave Bengaluru on Nov. 2 in a chopper at 11 am and land first near a helipad at Kabini Dam and offer bagina there first. Later he will fly to Srirangapatna and then offer bagina to River Cauvery at about 1 pm. He will return to Bengaluru in the same chopper, the communiqué read.

Meanwhile, a helipad is getting ready near KRS Dam for the CM’s chopper to land. “We have made all preparations and have taken stock of the security situation. We have cleared the weeds and made all arrangements,” officials and Srirangapatna Police said.

Today, the water-level at the Dam stood at 124.80 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft, with inflow of 6,447 cusecs and outflow of 6,190 cusecs.

Sources said that the CNNL has informed the CM’s Office about the same.

The level at Kabini Dam stands at 2,284 ft as against a maximum level of 2,284 ft.

In 2019, the KRS Reservoir created a record of sorts by maintaining the maximum water level of 124.80 ft for 98 successive days. The dates on which the KRS Dam became full in the previous years is as follows: 2005 – Aug. 11; 2006 – July 25; 2007 – July 15; 2008 – Aug. 15; 2009 – July 24; 2010 – Oct. 28; 2011 – Aug. 17; 2013 – Aug. 1; 2014 – Aug. 7; 2018 – July 20; 2019 – Aug. 15; 2020 – Aug. 14; 2021 – Oct. 29.