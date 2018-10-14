Children display unbelievable talent at ‘Makkala Dasara’

Mysuru: Children attired in colourful dresses presented their talents at ‘Chinnara Mela’ as part of ‘Makkala Dasara’ at J.K. Grounds organised by Mahila mattu Makkala Dasara Sub-Committee here on Friday.

Bilikere Children presented folk dance, H.D. Kote Children presented a dance to a popular film song, T. Narasipur kids presented a dance to recall childhood days, children of Nanjangud presented a dance to a devotional songs dressed in colourful costumes. The children dressed as Police officer, King, Onake Obavva and rural woman also stole the show.

TV Child Artiste Anjali was the prime attraction who interacted with the participants and gathering. She also rendered a devotional song. The programme was inaugurated by Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Chairman Y. Mariswamy. He asked parents to nurture the talents of their children. Department of Women and Child Welfare Deputy Director Radha and others were present.

Krishnamurthypuram: ‘Makkala Dasara’ programmes were held at Sarada Vilas College Centenary Hall in Krishnamurthypuram. Children dressed as Mahakali, Chamundeshwari, Mysuru Maharaja, Narada, Buddha and Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai was the prime attraction.

A drawing contest and Science expo were also organised.

The drawing contest featured contemporary topics like environment protection, wildlife conservation, damage to Ozone layer and natural calamity.

The Science expo featured ‘Science on wheels’ and other scientific models.

Children of Sri Lalitha Music School, Ramakrishnagar, presented Sugama Sangeeta. Daisy Convent students presented a short play. Sudarshan Jadugar presented a magic show.

The programme was inaugurated by District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda. Ministers S.R. Mahesh and N.H. Shivashankar Reddy and others were present.