Ugly billboard across Lalitha Mahal Palace Road draws flak from motorists

Mysuru: The road leading to the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel from city is one of the most busiest roads with heavy traffic especially during Dasara. It is because the road also leads to the Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill at the Sangolli Rayanna Circle, also known as Kurubarahalli Circle or the Chamundi Hill Circle, if one takes the right turn.

Many years ago, a huge billboard across the road near this Circle was constructed which became controversial because it disturbed an otherwise beautiful view of the tree-lined road with ornate cast-iron lamp posts that existed then.

However, this billboard was used both for commercial purpose earning some rent and also as a signage giving direction to motorists for going to the temple and also the Lalitha Mahal Palace, T. Narasipur and Bannur. Likewise, the signage was put up for motorists entering the city on this road through the Arch Gate.

Unfortunately, that billboard standing tall at the Circle has become an eyesore as seen in the picture above with its fabricated iron angles showing like skeletons which is nothing but an eyesore and which ruins the beauty of the road itself. Many motorists have told this to the newspaper that the authority concerned should either put the whole billboard on both sides for a purpose or dismantle it.

They say leaving that structure as it is seen now ruins the aesthetics of the road to some extent.

At a time when lakhs of tourists are arriving in Mysuru and most of them are bound to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill, this particular Circle has become ugly, said commuters. Ironically this billboard is a blot on beautification and electrification works of the city taken up by the District Administration.