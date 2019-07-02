Child’s safety first, comforts and luxuries afterwards !

Sir,

With reference to the news item “Mandya DC urges parents not to buy bikes for students” (SOM dated June 29), I would like to share my views.

When my son was 6 or 7 years old, I had given him a cycle which he used till his first PUC. When he turned 16, I provided a non-geared vehicle – Luna – to him and only when he completed 18, I planned for the bike. It was never affordability but the practicability and all the time, I was urging him to follow traffic rules and regulations. Only after graduation, he could drive a four-wheeler. It is of utmost importance to make children understand and abide by the rules so as to avoid untoward incidents.

Many a times when I used to go for my morning walk, I saw minor boys riding two-wheelers. After stopping such boys and advising them about the dangers of underage driving, I used to take them to their houses and also advise their parents against such practice.

It is not important that they can drive but it is more important to know if they are matured enough to take reflex actions during unexpected situations.

I know very well that such exercises may not yield desired results, but indeed, it is the responsibility of parents to see that children get comforts or luxuries at the right time. Each and every parent must first think about the safety of the child and help him to grow with proper knowledge of law.

With regard to responsibilities of parents, I would like to add one more point of concern — use of mobile phones by children aged 2 to 16. Of late, many parents take pride about their child using the mobile phones. We need to appreciate and encourage our children, but how is a big question.

Saint Kabir has rightly said that at the right time right things should take place. Till that right time comes, one should have patience and tolerance. For that, he teaches us to have patience and to elaborate for clarity, he gives the example of a gardener. According to Kabir, even if the gardener pours buckets of water to a tree, only during a specific season it will flower and bear fruits. We cannot expect anything in hurry.

Such basic values of importance are diminishing and we are seeing many unwanted incidents taking place in society. I strongly feel that there should be good counsellors to sensitise parents to understand their duties and responsibilities much before the birth of child. Precaution is always better than cure.

Appreciating the initiative taken by Mandya DC Manjushree, I would like to inform that many people like me are always ready to join hands for such cause if needed.

– Dr. Manik Bengeri, Saraswathipuram, 30.6.2019

