Chocolates in ‘used’ syringes!

April 9, 2021

Supply suspected from Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu

Tahsildar, Health officials conduct inspection, warn shop-keepers

Kollegal: Kollegal shop-keepers are allegedly selling chocolates and juices filled in medical syringes. This has come as a shocker to parents and public, who have suspected that used syringes may have been used to fill chocolates and jellies.

Anxious people said that, with rising COVID-19 positive cases and vaccination drives going on in full swing, the chocolate-filled medical syringes may be used in hospitals either to administer vaccine or medicine or may be used to draw blood from patients for testing.

A worried parent said, “They are selling chocolates filled in syringes. They are cutting the needle and selling these ‘Syringe Chocolates.’ Children are attracted to it. We too don’t know whether these syringes are used ones. The Health Department should take care of it. They are also selling juice in pouches. Though the warning says that it should be used within 15 days from the date of manufacture, no manufacture date is mentioned. It may cause health issues in children.”

It is suspected that these ‘Syringe Chocolates’ come from either Bengaluru or Tamil Nadu and are sold at a wholesale price to small time wholesalers. Petty shop-keepers, who buy these ‘Syringe Chocolate’ between Rs. 2 and Rs. 2.50 a piece, were selling it for Rs. 5 a piece.

Public said that how can a chocolate-filled syringe be sold at Rs. 5, when a new syringe itself cost about Rs. 3 to Rs. 5. This has given rise to suspicion that these may be used syringes.

Picture shows officials during inspection of shops selling syringe sweets.

Meanwhile, Tahsildar K. Kunal and officials from the Health and Police Department, on instructions from Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi, visited Manjunathanagar and Noor Mohalla in the town, where these ‘Syringe Chocolates’ were being sold and conducted an inspection.

The inspection team comprising Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. Gopal and Health Safety Officer (HSO) Srinivas, who raided two shops, found two boxes of ‘Syringe Chocolates’ and seized them. HSO Srinivas said that the seized products have been sent to the lab in Mysuru for analysis. Legal action against the two shop-keepers would be taken if the lab report confirms that the ‘Syringe Chocolates’ cannot be consumed and is dangerous.

The officials have warned the shop-keepers not to sell them as it could cause health hazards to children who eat them and also warned of initiating legal action if they continue to sell them.

Tahsildar Kunal said that parents have been advised not to buy these ‘Syringe Chocolates’ to their kids as it could be dangerous when consumed.

Meanwhile, the officials are trying to find out who was manufacturing these products and distributing the same.