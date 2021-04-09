Beware! Patrol teams are watching you

April 9, 2021

City Police penalise COVID-19 rules violators on the spot

Mysore/Mysuru: To stem the further spread of the second wave of Coronavirus contagion, the Mysuru City Police has launched a drive to penalise violators. In order to deter people from violating rules, the respective local Police and administrations are imposing hefty fines.

From intensifying crackdown on those violating the traffic rules to enforcing the compulsory use of masks, the Centre has instructed all State Governments to impose stricter fines and rules to make people comply with the COVID-19 related guidelines.

Wearing face masks is mandatory in public places/workplaces and not maintaining social distancing will attract penalties. Cases are being booked under various Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005.

The Police have said that dedicated teams have been formed and they have been equipped with vehicles to patrol the city looking for violators. The teams would visit wherever there is more density of people and on-the-spot fines are levied.

A bar owner at Rajendranagar Circle at N.R. Mohalla has been booked yesterday for allowing more than 50 percent of the crowd in his outlet against the rule passed by the State Government. The bar has been closed and cases under IPC Section 188 and under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 have been booked against the owner. A communiqué from the City Police Commissioner stated that the bar would be closed till further notice.

Other penalised persons include tea stall owners on Shanthinagar-Mahadevapura Road near Huliyamma Thota and at Basappaji Circle on M.G. Road. They have been booked and penalised.

Under Lakshmipuram Police limits, a cafeteria owner on Krishnaraja Boulevard and a fast food business owner have been booked for violating social distancing rules. Permission has been sought from the Court to book cases against a grocery store owner in Shivarampet.

The Police have also sought for permission from the Court to book cases against a tea stall owner at Nandini Layout in Alanahalli Police limits, a bakery owner at Rajivnagar Second Stage and a handicraft showroom owner at Rajivnagar Tank Road under Udayagiri Police limits and a saree centre manager on Zoo Main Road under Nazarbad Police limits. A samosa store owner on Shivarampet Road, a bakery owner at Jayanagar, a jewellery store employee and three customers will also be booked after obtaining approval from the Court, the Police said.