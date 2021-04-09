Get vaccinated before Ramzan fasting: DC tells people above 45 years
April 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri has asked people above 45 years of age in N.R. Assembly Constituency to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of Ramzan fasting, which is just a few days away.

She was addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders and  Moulvis on COVID-19 vaccination drive at the MCC Hall here on Thursday.

The DC called upon people who come under MCC Zonal Offices 6, 7 and 8 to take the jab in the better interests of their health and safety.

Pointing out that it is advisable to take the vaccine before the commencement of Ramzan fasting, she said that people should not be scared about the chances of side-effects as the vaccines were safe.

Maintaining that over 10 crore people of the country have received the jab so far, she said that Indian made vaccines are being exported to other countries and sought the                                             co-operation of everyone for making the vaccination drive a huge success in city.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Dr. Moulana Mohammad Usman Shariff, who attended the meeting, stressed on the need to sensitise the community members on the necessity of taking the vaccine.

Pointing out that pamphlets containing information on vaccination centres will be distributed among  people visiting  Masjids, educational institutions and Primary Health Centres, the Sir Khazi said that awareness campaigns will be held asking people to get vaccinated.

 Urdu language pamphlets containing information on COVID-19 vaccination centres were released on the occasion.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Planning Director Assad Shariff, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, Corporator Bashir Ahmed, Moulvis Chand  Saab, Salaam Saab, Zakaulla Saab and others were present.

