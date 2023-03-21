March 21, 2023

Chowhalli Puttaswamy (68), senior Congress leader and a resident of Hinkal, passed away yesterday in city. He had served as the Director of The Mysore Co-operative Bank, Governing Council Member of Zoo Authority, nominated Corporator, Vice-President of Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha and was involved in social work.

A native of Chowhalli village in T. Narasipur taluk, he leaves behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam this afternoon.