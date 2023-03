March 21, 2023

B.S. Rajashekar (57), Principal of JSS Boys Polytechnic at SJCE campus and a resident of Bogadi 2nd Stage, passed away on Sunday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Manjula, daughter Shubha, brother Dr. Jayaraj and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at his native place Biligere on Sunday evening.