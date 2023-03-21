Increase in traffic violations near Vishwamanava Double Road

March 21, 2023

Sir,

There is an increase in the density of vehicles passing through Vishwamanva Double Road junction. The riders/ drivers do not reduce the vehicles speed near this junction. They drive in a wrong way and criss-cross haphazardly.

People also text and speak on their mobile phone while riding their scooters. Neither they bother to check their vehicle’s mirror for other vehicles which are approaching behind them. They neither use indicator or hand signal to caution other riders, while turning left or right on the road, since riders are busy using their cell phones while on wheels.

Barricades placed on Outer Ring Road junction have been either damaged or removed. This junction is important because when we travel from Vishwamanva Double Road, straight it leads to Sa.Ra. Convention Hall and when we turn right it leads to PVK Acharya marriage hall. We have to turn left to go towards Kautilya School and Mangalya Sangama Choultry.

I request the authorities concerned to install road humps on all the roads, at this junction and intensify checking for other traffic violations also.

– S. Srinidhi, Kanakadasanagar, 15.2.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]