“Chowkidar chor hai” remark : Rahul Gandhi ‘needs to be careful’: Top Court
News

“Chowkidar chor hai” remark : Rahul Gandhi ‘needs to be careful’: Top Court

November 14, 2019

New Delhi: The Top Court also closed the defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing his “chowkidar chor hai” remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Top Court. The Bench said that the Court accepted an unconditional apology tendered by the Congress leader in May and warned him to be “more careful” about future remarks.

“…person holding such a position must be careful. (The) Court should not be dragged into political controversy. In view of his apology we close contempt case against Rahul Gandhi. He needs to be more careful in the future,” the Court said this morning.

Meenakshi Lekhi had sued Rahul for comments made on April 10, a day after the Supreme Court ruled classified documents accessed by the media could be used as evidence to consider a review of its earlier decision on the Rafale jet deal. Gandhi, welcoming the order, had said the “Court agreed that chowkidar chor hai”.

Court accepts Rahul’s apology: The Supreme Court had demanded an explanation for the comment, after which the former Congress President issued an “unconditional apology” and said the remark had been made “unintentionally and inadvertently”. In May, Rahul Gandhi filed a three-page affidavit after an earlier one was rejected because it was claimed he had not directly admitted his mistake.

“(Rahul Gandhi) unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Honourable Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-wilful and inadvertent,” the new affidavit said.

READ ALSO  SC dismisses probe into Judge Loya’s death

Gandhi said his statement had been made in the “heat of political campaigning” and that it had been made within a purely political context to counter a “misinformation campaign” regarding some aspects of the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching