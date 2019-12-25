Christmas celebrated with fervour in city
Mysuru: Thousands of Christians flocked the churches in city to attend the midnight Mass yesterday heralding Christmas celebrations.

The centre of attraction was the St. Philomena’s Church in Lashkar Mohalla where a large number of people arrived to witness the celebrations. Church members and the choir sang Christmas carols and hymns as part of Christmas Eve celebrations at the stroke of midnight. 

Bishop of Mysuru Diocese Rev. Dr. K.A. William placed the idol of Infant Jesus in the crib. Sermons and prayers were conducted by Bishop during the midnight Mass at St. Philomena’s Church. The midnight Mass continued till 1.30 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Dr. K.A. William said, “Christmas is celebration of love and peace” and conveyed his Christmas wishes and prayed for worldly peace and prosperity. 

Meanwhile, Masses and Prayer Services were also conducted at Virgin of the Poor Church in Bannimantap, St. Anthony’s Church in Gayatripuram, Pushpagiri Church in Belavatta village, Sacred Heart Church in Yadavagiri, Holy Family Church in Hinkal, St. Theresa Church in Mysore South, Mother Theresa Church in Rajivnagar, St. Joseph’s Church in Jayalakshmipuram and other churches in city. People were seen offering prayers, lighting candles and wishing one another on  this occasion.

