‘Life is a journey’ statuary adorns Mysuru Railway Station portico

December 25, 2019

Mysuru: The South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, led by the dynamic Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Aparna Garg, which took up major redevelopment works at City Railway Station recently maintaining the integrity of heritage structures, has added another new feature — a statuary.

Now, a set of six sculptures will adorn the portico of the Railway Station.

“The figurines have been modelled on actual Railway passengers with the theme ‘Life is a journey’ and this depiction is a celebration of this spirit of travel,” said the DRM.

“Mysuru Division saw redevelopment of Railway Station as an opportunity to showcase the talent of Mysuru which is so rich and vibrant in art and culture,” she added.

Continuing, Aparna Garg said: “sculpting is a painstaking process requiring committed hard work with deep understanding of art, materials and processes. It took nearly four months of incessant hard work for the figurines to take shape. The process involved study of postures and gestures, capturing realistic features, true armature building, clay modelling with detailed human anatomy and features mirroring postures of people in a Railway environment or public spaces, fibre modelling to get best finish. And finally, metal casting process in bronze is used to make them look lifelike.”

In all, it involved seven process — Design, Armature Building, Clay Modelling, Fibre Modelling, Metal Casting, Cutting & Brazing and Patination.

About the artist: The statuary work was undertaken by renowned and celebrated sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Kashyappa Shilpa Kalanikethana, Mysuru.

