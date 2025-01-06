Chunchanakatte cattle fair begins

January 6, 2025

Chunchanakatte: The popular Chunchanakatte Cattle Fair, which is said to be the first such one to take place in South India post the harvest season, began at Chunchanakatte in Saligrama taluk of Mysuru district yesterday.

Chunchanakatte is widely known as the rice bowl of Mysuru district and farmers from across the State and neighbouring States flock this village every year for taking part in the cattle fair. The village is also famous for Chunchanakatte Water Falls, which attracts thousands of tourists every year.

The special thing about this cattle fair is that oxen dominate the cattle fair more than cows.

Each ox up for sale here, has a price tag ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 6 lakh depending on the species and its agricultural usefulness. The cattle brought here are sheltered under specially decorated and illuminated Shamianas and thatched roofs. However, this annual fair is losing its sheen with each passing year, as the number of cattle arriving for the fair is dwindling, with farm machineries replacing the need for cattle. Farmers from far off districts in the State and as well from neighbouring States arrive here for trading their cattle, in the hope of getting a good price. The most popular species of cattle here is the Hallikar specie.

Despite the grandeur of the fair, it has its own shortcomings too. Yoganna, a local farmer leader, regretted the lack of publicity for this important cattle fair which draws hundreds of farmers from different parts of the State. He wondered, why the Government which spends a lot of money on even small programmes, is negligent to this unique cattle fair, which is the first such one to take place in South India in the post-harvest season. This year, the fair is taking place amidst bountiful rains, availability of enough fodder and other necessary facilities for the farmers, he added.