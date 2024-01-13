Church-goers want former Bishop Rev. K.A. William back in Mysuru
News

Church-goers want former Bishop Rev. K.A. William back in Mysuru

January 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A group of priests and members of the Church presented a memorandum to Mysore Diocese In-charge Administrator and Apostolic Administrator Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras at the Bishop House ‘Sanmargi’ in Bannimantap on Thursday afternoon demanding former Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William be brought back to Mysuru within 15 days.

They also demanded security to the former Bishop as there is a threat to his life.

The Catholic Association of Mysore President Mathew B. Suresh, Fr. John Sequiera, Fr. Vincent, Fr. David, Bernard Prakash, Isaac Praveen, BJP Minority Morcha State President Dr. Anil Thomas and others were present. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching