Church-goers want former Bishop Rev. K.A. William back in Mysuru

January 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A group of priests and members of the Church presented a memorandum to Mysore Diocese In-charge Administrator and Apostolic Administrator Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras at the Bishop House ‘Sanmargi’ in Bannimantap on Thursday afternoon demanding former Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William be brought back to Mysuru within 15 days.

They also demanded security to the former Bishop as there is a threat to his life.

The Catholic Association of Mysore President Mathew B. Suresh, Fr. John Sequiera, Fr. Vincent, Fr. David, Bernard Prakash, Isaac Praveen, BJP Minority Morcha State President Dr. Anil Thomas and others were present.