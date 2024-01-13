Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Rs. 688 crore to enhance safety measures

January 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Government has earmarked Rs. 688 crore to bolster road safety measures on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently concluded a comprehensive survey of the Expressway, prompted by a series of road accidents on the newly constructed road.

In response to safety concerns highlighted in the survey report, the Centre has initiated the bidding process for the construction of crucial infrastructure elements, including pedestrian flyovers, road markings, guard rails and crash barriers.

The identified hazardous spots, encompassing issues such as gradients, will undergo corrective road safety measures during this undertaking. The proposed improvements include increased lighting, foot overbridges, warning signs, headlight reflectors, road markings, guard rails and crash barriers along the Expressway.

The proposed investment aims to enhance safety infrastructure and mitigate road incidents along this crucial stretch.

As of the end of July 2023, the Expressway reported 400 accidents, resulting in 121 fatalities, according to the latest data from the Central Government. However, recent information indicates a decline in accidents due to stringent speed-control measures implemented by the Mandya, Ramanagara and Bidadi Police. The installation of Artificial Intelligence-based speed detectors further contributed to reducing accidents by penalising motorists exceeding 100 km/hour.

In an effort to enhance safety, the NHAI imposed a ban on two-wheelers and three-wheelers on the Expressway since Aug. 1, 2023. The safety measures will also check black spots prone to accidents on the Expressway.