CID probe ordered: Home Minister
News

CID probe ordered: Home Minister

June 23, 2024

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said, considering the seriousness of the case involving JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the probe into the case has been handed over to Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Denying any political motivation behind the arrest of Suraj, he said, following the complaint, Police will act as per law.

On the other hand, ADGP (Law and Order) R. Hithendra, following the approval of DG and IGP, has issued an order directing DGP (CID) Special Units and Economic Offence and SP of Hassan to send the case file with concerned Investigation Officer (IO) to hand over personally to IO in CID.

HDK loses cool

Meanwhile, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) lost his cool and took objection to media queries related to the case of his nephew Suraj Revanna. He said truth will be known in the coming days.

GTD reacts

JD(S) MLA and President of State Core Committee of the Party G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who reacted to media queries in Mysuru this morning said, any offence committed irrespective of person including my son is an offence within the ambit of law. The party won’t support anybody and action against Suraj will be decided after holding discussions in the party platform.

Congress MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said “Police are probing into the case and there is no conspiracy behind filing the case. Truth will come out after the investigation.”

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, however, refused to comment on the case.

