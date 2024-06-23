Unnatural sex case: MLC Suraj Revanna arrested by Hassan CEN Cops

June 23, 2024

Hassan: In yet another jolt to the beleaguered family of Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna, his son and JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was arrested by Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police of Hassan in the early hours of today, on charge of having unnatural sex with a male party worker.

Suraj is the brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is already arrested in a case of sexual assault.

The 37-year-old JD(S) MLC was arrested when he visited CEN Crime Police Station in Hassan to submit evidences in connection with a blackmail case filed by one of his acquaintances, Shivakumar, against the complainant, the party worker. He had filed a complaint against Suraj at Holenarasipura Police Station in Hassan on Saturday, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by the latter at his farmhouse in Ghannikada in Holenarasipura on June 16.

Prior to his arrest, Suraj had to face a barrage of questions from Police about the manner in which blackmail complaint was filed, concealing attempts to blackmail him, till a complaint of unnatural sex was filed against him. After four hours of questioning, Police arrested Suraj.

Suraj was subjected to medical test at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital this morning, where his blood pressure count and sugar level were found to be normal. He was later taken to CEN Police Station.

It is said, Suraj will be taken to Bengaluru this evening and produced before the Magistrate at the latter’s house. Police are likely to seek his custody.

The 27-year-old man had alleged that Suraj had sexually assaulted him, following which he told him that he would help him politically. He had stated that Suraj had invited him to his farmhouse and he forcefully kissed him, bit his lips and cheeks. Based on complaint, Holenarasipura Rural Police registered a case against Suraj under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on Saturday evening.

The complainant was taken to Bengaluru on Saturday night after he refused to undergo medical tests in Hassan. Today, his potency test was conducted at Atal Bihari Hospital in Bowring Hospital premises, Bengaluru.

Suraj and his acquaintance Shivakumar had also filed a complaint alleging they were blackmailed by two people over “false sexual assault allegation.”

Shivakumar had alleged that a man had initially befriended him and requested his help in securing a job, citing financial distress. Shivakumar agreed to introduce him to MLC Suraj.

On Saturday, when the JD(S) MLC came to CEN Police Station in Hassan in connection with the blackmail case, he was taken into custody after a prima facie inquiry against him.

As per sources, Hassan SP Sujeetha Mohammed directed senior officials to reach the Police Station, and it took four hours to arrest Suraj Revanna, ensuring he didn’t escape.

This development comes just days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru.

Prajwal, who was NDA LS candidate from Hassan, fled the country on April 27 after several videos allegedly showing him sexually harassing multiple women emerged. He was arrested by SIT upon his return from Germany on May 31.

Notably, Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, was given anticipatory bail in a kidnap case linked to a sexual harassment case, while his father, H.D. Revanna, was arrested in connection with two cases: kidnapping and sexual assault, before he was released on bail later.