MCC on pothole filling-spree
News, Top Stories

MCC on pothole filling-spree

June 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As rains have given a break, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on a  pothole filling-spree across all its nine Zones in city.

Majority of roads riddled with potholes and craters were causing a lot of problems to motorists and the same was reported in newspapers. This forced the MCC Engineers to conduct a survey of such roads and prepare the cost for covering the potholes.

Following instructions from MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, an e-tender was called and under the supervision of MCC Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu one contractor for each MCC Zone was awarded the tender of covering the potholes.

A total of Rs. 90 lakh — Rs. 10 lakh for each 9 Zones — was approved from the MCC’s general grants. The contractors commenced the works from Friday, said Sindhu.

MCC Zonal Officers and Engineers of all nine Zones have been instructed to get the pothole filling works done from the contractors on time. 

The MCC Superintending Engineer further said that all Zonal Officers will visit the spots to oversee the quality of works and submit a report. The works are expected to be completed before Ashada next month.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching