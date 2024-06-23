MCC on pothole filling-spree

June 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As rains have given a break, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on a pothole filling-spree across all its nine Zones in city.

Majority of roads riddled with potholes and craters were causing a lot of problems to motorists and the same was reported in newspapers. This forced the MCC Engineers to conduct a survey of such roads and prepare the cost for covering the potholes.

Following instructions from MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, an e-tender was called and under the supervision of MCC Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu one contractor for each MCC Zone was awarded the tender of covering the potholes.

A total of Rs. 90 lakh — Rs. 10 lakh for each 9 Zones — was approved from the MCC’s general grants. The contractors commenced the works from Friday, said Sindhu.

MCC Zonal Officers and Engineers of all nine Zones have been instructed to get the pothole filling works done from the contractors on time.

The MCC Superintending Engineer further said that all Zonal Officers will visit the spots to oversee the quality of works and submit a report. The works are expected to be completed before Ashada next month.