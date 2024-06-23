Smart traffic system for Mysuru from July 1

June 23, 2024

Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for city, district, Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275

Come July, violators to be penalised; System to cover Hunsur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur

Mysore/Mysuru: The 119-km Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275, along with Mysuru district and city, will become a fully functional Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) corridor starting July 1.

This will also mark the beginning of issuing penalty notices (challans) from the Traffic Management Centre in Mysuru for traffic violations. ITMS was first introduced in Bengaluru in December 2022, incorporating 250 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras at 50 junctions.

The same system has now been replicated in Mysuru on major roads within the city and district limits at an estimated cost of Rs. 8.5 crore, with Rs. 4 crore allocated for Mysuru city and Rs. 4.5 crore for the Mysuru district.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, who inspected the installation of ANPR cameras last month, the cameras will cover several areas of Mysuru district, such as Hunsur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur.

A Traffic Management Centre has been established in Mysuru and enforcement will begin on July 1, with real-time SMS notifications being sent to mobile phones of traffic violators to pay up, ADGP Alok Kumar said.

The Police also plan to install more cameras on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway to enhance enforcement and will fix Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) at key locations. These digital signboards will display real-time traffic conditions or any temporary road events, including bottlenecks, to inform drivers along the route.

Alok Kumar stated that the State Road Transport Authority has approved the proposal to install VMS boards, and tenders will be floated after a formal order is issued, which might happen in July.

Another proposal is to integrate the system of generating challans with FASTag at toll gates on National Highways. Under this proposal, traffic fines accumulated through violations could be deducted directly from the FASTag wallet at toll gates as vehicles pass through.

On June 1, the Traffic and Road Safety Division of the Karnataka Police met with the Regional NHAI Officer to discuss this potential integration. The ADGP is considering writing to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) regarding this integration.

In addition to cameras, the Police are allocating funds and procuring signboards and blinkers for the highways. Approximately 800 alcometers to check for drunk driving and 155 laser speed guns are being distributed to Police personnel across the State, excluding Bengaluru, Alok Kumar added.

500 cameras to function in Mysuru from next month

We have added 259 CCTV cameras to the existing surveillance network within Mysuru city limits as part of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). These cameras, along with an additional 250 installed by Mysuru District Police, are ready for operations. We have installed 12 cameras along the part of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway under our jurisdiction and another eight at Kempegowda Circle, also known as Manipal Hospital Junction. Starting July 1, all these cameras will be active and monitored from Traffic Management Centre, enabling us to enforce traffic rules and penalise violators. —Ramesh Banoth, Mysuru City Police Commissioner