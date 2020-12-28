Circle proposed at Koorgalli deviation to avoid accidents
News

December 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a demand to construct a turnaround (circle) at the road that turns towards Koorgalli on the Mysuru-Hunsur Highway (NH-275), Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the spot as the work involves the consent of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The MP was accompanied by NHAI engineer Jagadeesh and a junction officer. 

The road is perpetually busy with vehicles coming from Mysuru and Hunsur side and also vehicles proceeding towards Koorgalli Industrial Estate.

Simha felt the need of constructing a circle at the turn for the vehicles to move smoothly on all stretches, avoiding a collision. 

The issue was brought to the MP’s notice by industrialist Sandeep Nayak and the MP directed the officials to submit a proposal in this regard to NHAI. 

Several residents of the area too were present and they too stressed the need of constructing a circle at the spot to avoid accidents. Later, Simha inspected some of the roads being repaired by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and directed the engineers to expedite the work on the stretch between Hebbal Junction and Kalidasa Road which was being repaired at a cost of Rs. 3.58 crore.

