Bad roads to Kodagu, a tourist hotspot

December 28, 2020

District Administration urged to wake up from slumber

Mysore/Mysuru: Major roads of Kodagu are in a pathetic condition and need urgent repairs. The situation is worse in South Kodagu and the roads that connect Mysuru to Kerala via Kodagu are full of craters and are impossible to travel with chances of vehicles breaking down high.

Roads have not seen repairs since years and though some stretches like the Gonikoppal-Hunsur Road or Ponnampet-Balele via Kirugur and Nallur Road are being re-asphalted, other connecting roads are in a bad shape. They have not been repaired even after heavy rains since the last two to three years, said a concerned SOM reader K.C. Biddappa, Senior Vice-President (Retd.), ITC Limited, who is a regular traveller to Kodagu.

Come monsoon, the roads get damaged on every nook and corner of the district. Potholes on interior roads have only added to the misery of motorists, said Biddappa, who is also the President of Mysore City Pensioners Association. He has urged the Kodagu District Administration and the State Government to wake up from slumber.

The road leading to Murnad-Kondangeri is in a deplorable condition. Likewise, Kanthoor-Maragodu, Murnad-Kumbadalu, Hoddu-Kuyyangeri Road, Balamuri Road, Balamuri-Vatekadu, Gonikoppal-Kutta, Virajpet-Gonikoppal, Ammathi-Pollibetta, Siddapura-Kushalnagar, Ponnampet-Srimangala, Balele-Kanoor Roads too need urgent repairs, he pointed out.

Lax administration

“Politicians cannot remain oblivious to the problems Kodagu is facing. They ought to pay attention and be held accountable. Motorists have to carefully negotiate potholes to avoid any accidents. Several motorcyclists have fallen off the vehicles while negotiating crater-like potholes. Autorickshaws and cars have been damaged while traversing busy stretches,” Biddappa added.

The State and Central Governments, MLAs and the MP are hell bent upon getting more and more Highways to Kodagu and the Railway line via South Kodagu is hanging like a Damocles’ Sword on the people of Kodagu.

“Instead of getting new roads and other projects, the MLAs and the MP must take steps to repair the existing roads and make them at least motorable, if not meeting national standards,” he said.

Taking a dig at the attitude of elected representatives who are focused on making Kodagu an important tourist destination, Biddappa questioned that how tourists could come to Kodagu if roads are in a pathetic condition. “Unfortunately, our law-makers give more prominence for revenue-generating agendas rather than maintenance of basic civic amenities like roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure,” he said.

Zero tolerance needed

“Compare the mentality of people of Karnataka and Kodagu, who are tolerating these administrative lapses and laxity, to the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who have zero tolerance towards Government apathy on any civic issues irrespective of their political affiliations. They will ensure that protests are staged for world-class roads. This is the reason why it is a pleasure to drive on the roads in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

Biddappa suggested that people of Kodagu, voluntary organisations and NGOs, stakeholders of the district and also people who are involved in the tourism industry must stage a peaceful ‘Rasta Roko’ to draw the attention of the authorities in the District Administration, MLAs, Mysuru-Kodagu MP and the State Government.