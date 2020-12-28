More misty mornings ahead
December 28, 2020

Today morning, city records 12 degree Celsius

Mysore/Mysuru: There was an unusual chill this morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 12 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature hovered at 29 degree Celsius.

While it was hazy in the heart of the city, those areas that had thick vegetation like the Manasagangothri campus were covered in a shallow fog and mist, forcing motorists to switch on their headlights and fog lights to travel on the roads.   

Residents of various areas said the nights have been growing colder as the week advances. Travelling in sparsely-populated areas — especially on the Outer Ring Road — during the night is becoming difficult these days without some form of protection against the cold, residents said.

Even regular morning walkers are avoiding the routine due to mist and fog lingering in the atmosphere. This is also probably due to the belief that COVID-19 infections are widespread during colder months and moreover new strain of the virus has surfaced that is said to be more potent. 

Dr. C. Govindaraj, Professor at the Extension Education Unit of Organic Farming and Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN), speaking to Star of Mysore, said that December itself began on a colder note and going by the minimum temperature recorded at weather observatories, the average minimum temperature hovered between 19 degree Celsius and 18.2 degree Celsius.

“As the month progressed, the temperatures further reduced and today morning it was 12 degree Celsius. The same weather is likely to continue for the next couple of days with the minimum temperature being 16 degree to 19 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature will be 28 degree to 29 degree Celsius. 

Dr. Govindaraj has forecast misty or foggy mornings for two more days. There will be barely a change in the minimum and maximum temperature, he added.

