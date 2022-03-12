City advocate found dead by hanging
March 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A lady advocate was found dead by hanging at her residence in Ramakrishnanagar early this morning. Chandrakala Alagundi (32), a Member of Mysore Bar Association, is the deceased.

Chandrakala, a  native of Gadag and a practicing advocate of the city, had married one Pradeep, a divorcee and a resident of Ramakrishnanagar three years ago, in what is said to be a love marriage and the couple had a year old child.

But Chandrakala was found hanging at her residence in the early hours of this morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Domestic disharmony is said to be the reason for Chandrakala’s extreme step.

However, Chandrakala’s elder sister J. Latha, a Government employee and a resident of Mysuru, who suspected it to be case of murder, has lodged a complaint with the Police accusing Chandrakala’s husband Pradeep, father-in-law Venkatesh and mother-in-law Rajalakshmi of harassing her younger sister   for dowry and killing her.

Based on the complaint, Kuvempunagar Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.

