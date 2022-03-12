Woman murdered over rotten tomatoes in Mysuru: Accused father and son arrested in Tamil Nadu

March 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The city Police have arrested a father and his son for allegedly murdering a woman for throwing rotten tomatoes on roadside.

They were arrested by the Udayagiri Police from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, their hideout.

Girish alias Giri, 29 and his father Shivaraj, 57, of K.N. Pura near Kyathamaranahalli here were on the run for one month and were hiding in several places in Bengaluru, Kerala and Chamarajanagar before they were finally traced and nabbed in Tamil Nadu.

On Feb. 2, 30-year-old Sunitha, wife of Vijaykumar of Vinayaka Road in Kyathamaranahalli, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by Giri and Shivaraj, her neighbours.

They also assaulted her mother Bharathi, a street vendor, when she tried to rescue her daughter from being attacked. Sunitha died due to the impact of the attack. Police said that Girish and his father Shivaraju, who live opposite their house, picked up a quarrel, asking Sunitha and Bharathi not to throw rotten tomatoes near their house.

Bharathi sells tomatoes near M.G. Road and also runs a small shop near the house, where she also sells tomatoes.

Soon after Shivaraj objected to Bharathi throwing rotten tomatoes by the side of the road, a wordy duel ensued between them and an enraged Girish picked up a machete (long) and attacked Sunitha and Bharati. His father Shivaraj is said to have provoked Girish.

Following instructions from the City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M.N. Shashidhar had formed a special team to probe the case.

The team was led by Inspector P.K. Raju and comprised Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Sunil and Nagaraj Nayak, staff Shankar, Siddique Ahmed, Somashekar, Puttaraju, Gopal, Anand, Rathod, Mohan Kumar, Shivarajappa and Sameera.