City athletes for Asia Masters Meet

October 31, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 31- The following athletes from Mysuru have been selected to represent India in the 5K Race Walk Event of the forthcoming 23rd Asia Masters Athletics Championships 2025 which is scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, from Nov. 5 to 9:

P.G. Chandrashekar (80+ age category), Kala Sathish (50+ age category) and Dr. K.S. Raghunandan (40+ age category).

P.G. Chandrashekar (PGC) is the Racing Correspondent of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra while Kala Sathish is the daughter of P.G. Chandrashekar.

Dr. K.S. Raghunandan, son of Subbasetty (International Athlete), is working as Guest Faculty at Post-Graduate Department of Zoology, Maharani’s Science College, Mysuru.