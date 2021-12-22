City Churches illuminated for Christmas

December 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Come December, the festive atmosphere descends on the city with Christian community members busy in festive shopping, decorating their houses and Churches. Cake makers too have geared up for the festive season, by baking varieties of cakes.

City’s major Churches too are decked up and illuminated for Christmas and special Christmas programmes have been planned this week. Community members, Churches and the Priests are also ready for the celebrations as the festival marks the season of joy, sharing, caring and spreading love.

St. Philomena’s Church, the tallest Church in city and St. Bartholomew’s Church, the oldest church are the centre of attraction here drawing many devotees and visitors. Other City Churches – Wesley Cathedral, Hardwick Church at Lakshmipuram, Yesu Karunalaya at Karunapura, Sawday Memorial Church at Tilaknagar, Infant Jesus Church on Hunsur Road, Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church at Srirampura and Pushpashrama Church in R.S. Naidu Nagar among other Churches in city are also in a celebratory mood.

Picture shows a cut-out of Santa Claus riding a reindeer-pulled sledge installed at the Church.

St. Bartholomew’s Church

Located next to Sub-Urban Bus Stand in city, this is the oldest and the only Anglican Church in Mysuru established in 1830 for the East India Company troops stationed in the kingdom of Mysore. The construction of the Church was completed in 1832 and is named after one of the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ, Saint Bartholomew. The Church has been illuminated beautifully with stars. A crib has also been put up and a cut out of Santa Claus riding a reindeer-pulled sledge is also installed.

As permission to hold carol singing by visiting the houses of Church members was denied, the Church is holding Carol Singing Service from Dec. 20 to 22 for its members in batches to avoid crowd.

On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candle Light Service and a special programme by the Church’s choir will be held.

On Dec. 25, Christmas Service will be held at 6 am and 8 am which are Holy Communion Service.

On Dec. 31, Year end Watch Night Service (Holy Communion) will be held at 10.30 pm and the New Year Day Covenant Service (Holy Communion) will be held on Jan. 1, 2022 at 8.30 pm, according to Presbyter Rev. Daniel J. Kaundinya.

The illuminated crib at St. Bartholomew’s Church.

At St. Philomena’s Church

Built in 1936 in the Neo Gothic style, designed by Frenchman Daly and inspired from the Cologne Cathedral in Germany, St. Philomena’s Church is the tallest and the biggest Church in city. With ornate decorations and lightings, the Church wears a festive look during the time of Christmas. The Church attracts a large number of people on Christmas eve, cutting across religious lines.

This year, a model of Santa riding a sledge and a model of the Church are the major attractions. Works on installing the Santa and sledge and preparing the Church model is going on in full swing as Christmas will be celebrated on Saturday.

Parish Priest Fr. Staney D’Almeda said that a miniature model of St. Philomena’s Church with lightings and the Synodal Church are being installed in the Church premises and added that the replica of the ruined walls of Jerusalem is also being installed in the crib.

Fr. Staney further said that mass will commence at 11 pm on Dec. 24 and the midnight mass will be conducted by Bishop Most Rev. Fr. K.A. William. On Dec. 25, Christmas mass will be held at 5 am (Tamil), 6 am (Kannada), 7 am (English) and 8 am (Tamil). Bishop Most Rev. Fr. K.A. William will conduct the mass at 7 am and 8 am. Christmas mass in Kannada will be held at 6 pm also, he added.