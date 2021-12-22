Rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases: State orders curbs on New Year’s eve celebrations

December 22, 2021

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government yesterday announced restrictions on public celebrations of New Year’s eve in the wake of rising cases of Omicron and COVID-19 in the State. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said restrictions would be in place from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, 2022.

“The mass gatherings at any place across the State for new year celebrations have been banned. However, the seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent with no special events like DJ. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated,” the CM said.

The decision was taken in consultation with health experts. Bommai further said that the rules apply to the apartment premises also. “The Resident Welfare Associations must see that large gatherings and parties in their premises are not permitted,” he said. Detailed guidelines will be released soon.

The Chief Minister said that the responsibility of ensuring adherence to COVID-19 regulations and protocol would be on the Residents’ Welfare Associations of apartments. With the concern arising over the emergence of Omicron, Karnataka COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) last week recommended subdued New Year celebrations.

The expert panel has recommended the prohibition of gatherings on large or small scale in established venues on New Year’s eve. It has also recommended that organised gatherings in pubs, restaurants, clubs and celebrations on major roads, malls and other public places should not be allowed though regular activities can continue in pubs, restaurants and clubs.

Bommai said no specific guidelines had been issued with respect to Christmas as the mass would be held indoors.