Govt. likely to give nod for MUDA’s Group Housing Project next month

December 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Months after MUDA submitted the blue print for its ambitious ‘Group Housing’ Project, the Government is likely to give its nod for the project next month.

MUDA, which conducted a demand survey for its Group Housing Projects at three places in different parts of the city, had received 54,000 public  responses, together in online and  offline modes.

MUDA had undertaken widespread publicity of the project through various means, including a  project specific tableau during this year’s Dasara.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the public are sensitised and educated on the difference between general residential houses and housing units of Group Housing Project.

Pointing out that the project will come up in a 4-acre plot along the Ring Road in Vijayanagar Second Stage (560 houses), in 3.08 acre of land at Dattagalli (392 houses) and at Sathagalli (1,008 houses), Rajeev said that all the three housing projects come within the Ring Road.

Maintaining that the plots where the housing projects are going to come up are most suitable for Group Housing Project, the MUDA Chairman said that prices are fixed at prevailing rates corresponding to the location.

Asserting that the Government is most likely to give its approval for the project once the ongoing Legislature Session at Belagavi comes to an end, he said that the DPR concerning the project has been sent to the Government.

