City Congress unit boycotts Dasara on being sidelined by JD(S)

Mysuru: Accusing the JD(S) of sidelining them in Dasara festivities, City Congress leaders have said that they have boycotted Dasara.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad on Sunday, which was presided by Deputy Chief Minister Dr.G. Parameshwara, City Congress President R. Murthy complained that Congress workers were completely sidelined in this year’s Dasara celebrations.

Alleging that Congress workers have got a raw deal in nominations to various Dasara sub-committees, Murthy maintained that despite MLA Tanveer Sait’s plea to District Minister G.T. Devegowda, nothing has changed much on the ground, with JD(S) leaders dominating Dasara events.

Claiming that the JD(S) attitude has brought pain to Congress workers, the City Congress Chief said that the party backed out of Dasara events and the Congress would continue its Dasara boycott.

Dr. G. Parameshwara in his address, said he had to come along with the Chief Minister for Dasara inauguration. But he could not do so for some reasons, he said and added that he had come to Mysuru Dasara for the first time as the Dy. CM.

Assuring that he would take up the issue with the District Minister, Dr. Parameshwara said every party worker should understand the compulsions of a coalition Government and work for ensuring the stability of the Government. He appealed the Congress workers to take part in Dasara festivities.

But the party workers were unwilling to heed to the request of the DCM and unanimously declared that they would not participate in Dasara.

MP R. Dhruvanarayan, District Congress President Dr.B.J. Vijaykumar, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLA Vasu and others were present.