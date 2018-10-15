3D Mapping brings Dasara history to life at Town Hall

Mysuru: The heritage city’s grandeur, history and contributions of Wadiyars, the path Dasara celebrations has traversed and other significant milestones, came alive on the walls of the 134-year-old Town Hall, one of the heritage buildings in Mysuru. The 3D Projection Mapping Show, organised by the District Administration and the Tourism Department, as part of the 409th Dasara celebrations, was inaugurated yesterday by Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh.

The show is in both Kannada and English. It has a very meaningful recreation of the speech of an All India Radio broadcast in 1938 by Sir Mirza Ismail, who served as the Dewan under Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and this is the text:

“Mysureans wash themselves with Mysore sandal soap, dry themselves with Mysore towels, clothe with Mysore silk, rode Mysore horses, eat the abundant Mysore food, drink Mysore coffee with Mysore sugar, and built their homes with Mysore cement, Mysore timber, Mysore steel, furnish their homes with Mysore lamps and write on Mysore Paper.”

The show captures the imagination of the people as to how the Vijayanagar kings began the Dasara festivities and how it was carried forward by Raja Wadiyar in 1610 in Srirangapatna. The doll exhibition fills the huge Town Hall front and as the elephants march behind the gothic pillars of Town Hall as part of Gajapyana, the audience gasp in delight.

The 3D projection mapping uses the latest technology that is used in England, Germany and America and displays the history through high effect lighting.

People upset: 3D Projection Mapping Show timing was fixed for 7 pm. However, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh did not turn up on time for the inauguration and the upset audience shouted, “Is the programme meant for the people or the Minister?”

The Minister came 45 minutes late. The crowd demanded the Show to be started immediately as there were chances of rain. By then, Mahesh came and asked the authorities to start the show. He also sat and watched it.

Rain plays spoilsport: The audience were eagerly waiting for the show to begin. But it began raining soon after the 3D Projection Mapping Show started. As a result, many returned home disappointed.

Show till Oct.18: The show of 12 minutes duration is on from 7 pm to 10 pm every day.