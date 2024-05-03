City Court grants bail to Santro Ravi

May 3, 2024

Released from Parappana Agrahara Jail

Mysore/Mysuru: The city’s 6th Additional District and Sessions Court has granted bail to K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi, who is in jail in prostitution and sexual assault case, following which Ravi was released from Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that following a complaint from a woman (said to be Santro Ravi’s second wife, a case against K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi was registered under the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under IPC Sections 376 and 498.

Ravi had gone absconding and on Jan. 13, 2023, Santro Ravi, along with two of his accomplices — 45-year-old Ramji and 35-year-old Satish Kumar — were arrested at Ahmedabad in Gujarat and brought to Mysuru in the early hours of Jan. 14. The State Government later transferred the case to the CID. Ravi was later shifted from Mysuru Jail to Bengaluru.

Santro Ravi had moved the District Court seeking bail, which was rejected. He then moved the High Court (HC), which also dismissed his bail application, following which he moved the Supreme Court, which too dismissed his bail application.

Meanwhile, Ravi took ill and senior HC Advocate Ravindra Kamath, citing Ravi’s illness, filed a bail petition at Mysuru’s 6th Additional District and Sessions Court.

The Judge, who took up the bail plea, granted bail to Ravi on Apr. 29 and Ravi walked out of the jail on Apr. 30.

Meanwhile, city’s Odanadi Seva Samsthe, has decided to move Supreme Court questioning the bail granted to Santro Ravi by the 6th Additional District and Sessions Court.