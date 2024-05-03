Severed human leg found in Varuna residential layout
News

Severed human leg found in Varuna residential layout

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Caliber Properties in Varuna village were shocked to discover a severed human leg in front of Site No. 34 yesterday morning. It is suspected that a stray dog may have carried the severed leg from a nearby biomedical waste disposal unit and left it at the site.

Concerned residents have accused the biomedical waste disposal unit of improper waste disposal practices, which they believe are causing issues for the community.

In response to a complaint by the residents, Varuna Police personnel visited the scene, conducted an investigation and instructed officials from the waste disposal unit to ensure the proper and scientific disposal of medical waste.

