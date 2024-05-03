Assaulting mother-in-law, brother-in-law: Sessions Court sentences man to seven years in jail

May 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court of Mysuru has handed down a seven-year prison sentence and imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on M. Kendaganna, a resident of Hebbalaguppe village in H.D. Kote taluk.

Kendaganna was found guilty of assaulting his mother-in-law and brother-in-law with a machete, causing serious injuries to them.

Kendaganna had married Tanuja from the same village, and the couple initially enjoyed a happy life together for three to four years. However, the situation changed when Tanuja was selected as a Village Accountant and was posted to Madhugiri.

Harassed for salary

Kendaganna began to mentally and physically harass Tanuja, demanding her salary. Upon learning of this abuse, Tanuja confided in her family members, who advised Kendaganna to stop the harassment.

Upon discovering that Tanuja was sending her salary to her parents, Kendaganna harboured animosity towards his mother-in-law Hemavathi and brother-in-law Manoj, threatening to disrupt their peace. Despite advice from village elders to live harmoniously, Kendaganna’s resentment persisted.

Manoj, who resided in Yarahalli village due to his job at Handpost, was preparing for his marriage scheduled for Jan. 30, 2020. Kendaganna and Tanuja arrived at Manoj’s residence ten days before the wedding to assist with the arrangements.

Early morning assault

However, in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2020, Kendaganna, after leaving the house momentarily, returned wielding a machete and brutally attacked Manoj while he slept in the hall. Subsequently, he also assaulted his mother-in-law Hemavathi when she rushed to Manoj’s aid upon hearing his cries for help.

Tanuja and Hemavathi’s relative, Rathnamma, who were sleeping in the hall, were awakened by the commotion and rushed to help Hemavathi and Manoj.

Kendaganna attempted to assault Tanuja, prompting her to flee the house and call for assistance, leading to their rescue by neighbours.

Following the incident, the injured Manoj and Hemavathi were transported to Taluk Hospital, where they received initial medical treatment before being transferred to a private hospital in Mysuru.

The H.D. Kote Police, after recording Hemavathi’s statement at the hospital, initiated a case against Kendaganna. Subsequently, the Police conducted an investigation and submitted a charge sheet to the Court.

Judge Gururaj Somakkalavar heard the arguments from both sides and after deliberation, Kendaganna was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to seven years in prison, along with a fine of Rs. 20,000.

Public Prosecutor B.E. Yogeshwar represented the Government during the proceedings.