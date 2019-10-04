City cow yields 35.650 kg milk, walks away with first prize
October 4, 2019

Mysuru:  Anwar Pasha, a cattle owner of Lashkar Mohalla in the city, bagged the first prize in the State- level cow milking contest as a cow belonging to him yielded 35.650kg of milk at JK Grounds here on Thursday.

The cow owned by Anwar Pasha milked 19kgs in the morning session and 16.650kg in the evening session thus bagging the top prize.

The second prize was won by Southadka Ganapathy Diary farm at Kenganahalli, Bengaluru with its cow milking 34.700kg. This cow milked 17.450kg in the morning session and 17.250kg in the evening session.

Santosh of Janivara in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan District bagged the third place, with his cow yielding 31.450kg (16.900kg in the morning and 14.550kg in the evening).

Chandan of Bengaluru bagged the fourth place with his cow yielding 29.800kg (15.100kg in the morning and 14.700kg in the evening). 

Six cattle owners had taken part in the contest. The first prize carried a cash reward of Rs. 50,000, second prize Rs. 40,000, third prize Rs. 30,000 and fourth prize Rs. 10,000.

MP Pratap Simha distributed prizes to the winners.

Cattle owners Syed Rehman, Basavaraju, Lakshmi Narasimha, Vijaykumar, Chetan, Madaiah and Rehman Pasha were felicitated on the occasion.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Mysuru Gopalakara Sangha President D. Nagabushan, a former Corporator, BJP leader M.V. Ravishankar, Raitha Dasara Sub-Committee Vice-President Krishnamurthy, special officer Dr. Krishnaraju, Secretary Mahanteshappa, Veterinary Department Joint Director Dr.Prasad and others were present.

