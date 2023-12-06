City observes Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

December 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration and various organisations observed 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, in city this morning.

The District Administration had organised the programme to pay floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar in Town Hall premises, where Bodhi Ratna Bhanteji of T. Narasipur and Kalyanasiri Bhanteji of Mysuru conducted prayers in reverence of the great personality. They also gave a description of contributions and achievements of Ambedkar, to the gathering.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, former Mayor Purushotham, former President of Krishnaraja Cooperative Bank Limited Vasu, Congress leader P. Raju and others also offered tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.

Bhante Bodhidatta from Chamarajanagar, who addressed the gathering during a similar programme organised at City Congress Office near Railway Station, gave a call for safeguarding the Constitution. “If we save the Constitution, the Constitution will save us,” said Bhante Bodhidatta, who spoke about the personality of Ambedkar that commanded a vast influence on the society.

“When Ambedkar was conferred the title ‘Bodhi Sattva’ during a convention held at Kathmandu in Nepal in 1954, it was considered a historical event for a personality like Dr. Ambedkar was bestowed the honour during his lifetime, 2,500 years after Buddha. When Ambedkar died in 1956, as many as 193 countries flew their flags half-mast as a mark of tribute to Ambedkar,” said Bhante Bodhidatta.

KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, former Chamarajanagar MP Kagalavadi Shivanna, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, City Congress President R. Murthy, Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others offered floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas was also organised at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, Manasagangothri, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Maharaja’s College, Maharani’s College and various other educational institutions across the city.