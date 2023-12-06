MCC intensifies KMF validation to computerise property records
News

MCC intensifies KMF validation to computerise property records

December 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has intensified Karnataka Municipality Form (KMF-24) Validation, to collect the photocopies of property records, the data of which will be computerised by Karnataka Municipal Data Society.

As per Government Order, KMF Validation process is being conducted from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31, under which Revenue Inspectors will be going door-to-door at all the Wards in nine Zonal Office limits of MCC.

There are over 1.5 crore properties in MCC limits, with 24,765 assets in its Zone-3 Office                       limits alone.

Till Nov. 30, the Officers have visited 5,299 households and collected the copies of 725 properties records in  the Zone.

Commissioner of MCC Zone-3 Satyamurthy has appealed to the property holders to cooperate with the staff during their visit by providing the copies of Sale Deed, Gift Deed, Discharge of Rights, Will, Partition Deed, Khata, Revenue Receipt, Photo, Asset Photo, PAN Card, Electricity Bill and Water Bill.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching