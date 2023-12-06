MCC intensifies KMF validation to computerise property records

December 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has intensified Karnataka Municipality Form (KMF-24) Validation, to collect the photocopies of property records, the data of which will be computerised by Karnataka Municipal Data Society.

As per Government Order, KMF Validation process is being conducted from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31, under which Revenue Inspectors will be going door-to-door at all the Wards in nine Zonal Office limits of MCC.

There are over 1.5 crore properties in MCC limits, with 24,765 assets in its Zone-3 Office limits alone.

Till Nov. 30, the Officers have visited 5,299 households and collected the copies of 725 properties records in the Zone.

Commissioner of MCC Zone-3 Satyamurthy has appealed to the property holders to cooperate with the staff during their visit by providing the copies of Sale Deed, Gift Deed, Discharge of Rights, Will, Partition Deed, Khata, Revenue Receipt, Photo, Asset Photo, PAN Card, Electricity Bill and Water Bill.