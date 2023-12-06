Veteran photographer K.V. Subbarao passes away

December 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Veteran photographer K.V. Subbarao (92), a resident of No. 41, CFTRI Layout in Bogadi 2nd stage, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Susheela, sons Bharat and Sharath, daughter Shalini, daughters- in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Subbarao had established Photo Flash, a studio on Dhanvantri Road in 1950 and used to click black and white photos then. As technology developed, manual cameras and printing diminished and he had displayed manual cameras, enlargers and other photo printing equipment in his house.

He had recently displayed his photos at Mysore Palace for which he was honoured by the members of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.