CFTRI to host 9th IFCoN-2023 from Dec. 7 to 10 in city

December 6, 2023

ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath to inaugurate Conference

Pramoda Devi to open Trim Safe expo of food products

Mysore/Mysuru: The Association of Food Scientists & Technologists-India (AFSTI), Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, in association with several other organisations, has organised the 9th International Food Convention (IFCoN)-2023, from Dec. 7 to 10.

CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, speaking to media persons at CFTRI premises yesterday, said: “IFCoN-2023 will be inaugurated by Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Dr. S. Somanath, who will also release the souvenir of the Convention, at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) tomorrow (Dec. 7) at 5 pm. Member of erstwhile royal family of Mysore Pramoda Devi Wadiyar will be the chief guest and will inaugurate the exhibition.”

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), will take part in the inaugural session of the Convention online. Dr. Anil Dutt Semwal, Director, Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysuru and Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor of KSOU, Mysuru, will be the chief guests. Over 15 awards will be distributed to the achievers in food sector during the Convention, added CFTRI Director.

Prior to inaugural session, Padma Shri Dr. Shashank R. Joshi will inaugurate Padma Shri Prof. M.S. Swaminathan Lecture Series and also deliver a lecture.

Barring the inaugural session, the remaining events like technical sessions and exhibition of products will be held at CFTRI premises.

Dr. N. Bhaskar, Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow and Chairman of AFSTI, Mysuru, said: “IFCoN is organised once in five years at CFTRI, Mysuru. The food experts from across the globe will be attending the Convention. The AFSTI was established by the maiden CFTRI Director Dr. V. Subrahmanyan in the year 1957.”

Expo of Food Products

The theme of the Convention is ‘Trim Safe’ and will throw light on new inventions and processing methods. Following the Convention, a letter of recommendation containing the needs of food sector will be submitted to the Government.

As part of the Convention, exhibition of food products is also organised at CFTRI, the entry to which will be provided from North Gate. Free entry will be provided for the public.

The information related to food processing, investigations, machine and technology and academic courses related to food sector will be available at the expo. On Dec. 8, the expo will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm and on Dec. 9 from 10 am to 5 pm, said Dr. Bhaskar.

A session on higher education opportunities related to food sector at USA is also organised, which would benefit students attending the Convention.

Walkathon

A Walkathon is also organised from CFTRI premises on Dec. 10 at 8 am, in which the public can also participate along with those attending the Convention.

Job Mela for students is another initiative that will provide information about employment opportunities available at the companies participating in the Convention.

In all, 2,600 delegates have already registered so far, with 50 percent among them being the students and the remaining are food industrialists, professionals in food sector and professors in the realm. The farmers can also attend the Convention to get a peek into the activities of the Convention, said Dr. Bhaskar while replying to a query.

Valedictory

Valedictory of IFCoN-2023 is scheduled on Dec. 10 at 3.30 pm at IFTTC auditorium, CFTRI premises, during which Prof. S. Ayyappan, Chairman of National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), Gurugram, will deliver the valedictory address.

Dr. Suresh D. Sakhare, Organising Secretary of IFCoN-2023, was also present during the press meet.

Over 40 millet food technologies developed: CFTRI Director

Over 40 food technologies related to Siri Dhanya (Millets) have been developed at CFTRI and the information related to traditional and tribal food recipes still in use in various parts of the country is being collected as part of Siri Dhanya Mission,” said CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh.

It is intended at encouraging the use of millets and to study their health benefits. Of the 40 technologies developed, 15 are developed further and a handbook related to millet food recipe will be brought out, as CFTRI is working as a Nodal Agency for Siri Dhanya Mission, added Dr. Singh.

Special expo of Millet Food Products

CFTRI also has an incubation centre where the students and start-ups are deriving the benefits of available resources. The models and products based on their concept will also be exhibited during IFCoN-2023.

With international delegations visiting the expo, it would boost their marketing prospects, with Millet Food products being exhibited in a special way, said Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh.